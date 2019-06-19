Banana Walnut Oatmeal Cookies with Family to Table

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – Guest chef and blogger, Natalie Kenny Marquez, is back with a delightful cookie recipe for banana walnut oatmeal cookies!
*Get these ingredients at your Illinois farmers market!
INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour*
1 cup sugar
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
3/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
3/4 cup margarine (softened to just melted)
1 egg, gently whisked*
1 cup mashed bananas (which equates to roughly 3 small bananas)
1 3/4 cup dry oatmeal*
1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans*
DIRECTIONS
- Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.
- Sift the flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, nutmeg, and cinnamon into a large mixing bowl.
- In a separate bowl, smash the bananas. Then add the melted margarine and then egg. Mix well.
- Add the banana mixture into the flour bowl and mix well with a big wooden spoon.
- Mix in the oatmeal and nuts until thoroughly blended.
- Drop from a teaspoon onto an ungreased baking sheet.
- Bake for 10 minutes.
- Immediately remove from pan and allow to cool on a wire rack.
SERVING: The best thing is that the recipe yields about 3 dozen and they store really well in a sealed container stacked between sheets of parchment paper.
ciLiving on Facebook
ciLiving on Twitter
ciLiving on Instagram
ciLiving on Pinterest