Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Baldwin Asylum is back and better than ever for its 7th season of scares! The haunted attraction’s production team has worked tirelessly to prepare new bone-chilling rooms (including the spooky and swampy Toxic Waste room) as well as a renovated front entrance.

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, caught up with the production team as well as a few scare actors to get an inside look at this haunted house. For tickets and info on the attraction’s hours, click HERE.