Baked Oatmeal Bars in CI Kitchen with Harvest Market

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest chef and registered dietitian, Emily DuPuis, from Harvest Market, is back with a great recipe for baked oatmeal bars.

They’re a great, delicious, and nutritious breakfast you can make once and eat all week for busy mornings on the go!

Baked Oatmeal Bars



• 2 cups old fashioned oats

• ¾ cup almond flour

• 3 tablespoons canola oil

• 2 tbsp honey

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• ½ teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/8 teaspoon salt

• 2 eggs

• ½ cup dried fruit

• ¼ cup or ½ cup nuts of your choice

Preheat oven to 375. Line an 8×8 baking dish with parchment. Combine all ingredients together in a bowl and mix well. Press into parchment and bake about 15-20 min, until slightly golden on top. Let cool completely before cutting.