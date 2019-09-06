Baked Oatmeal Bars in CI Kitchen with Harvest Market

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Guest chef and registered dietitian, Emily DuPuis, from Harvest Market, is back with a great recipe for baked oatmeal bars.
They’re a great, delicious, and nutritious breakfast you can make once and eat all week for busy mornings on the go!
Baked Oatmeal Bars
• 2 cups old fashioned oats
• ¾ cup almond flour
• 3 tablespoons canola oil
• 2 tbsp honey
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• ½ teaspoon cinnamon
• 1/8 teaspoon salt
• 2 eggs
• ½ cup dried fruit
• ¼ cup or ½ cup nuts of your choice
Preheat oven to 375. Line an 8×8 baking dish with parchment. Combine all ingredients together in a bowl and mix well. Press into parchment and bake about 15-20 min, until slightly golden on top. Let cool completely before cutting.