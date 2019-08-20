Baked Greek Shrimp and a Sparkling Mediterranean Spring in CI Kitchen

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Colleen Hatton with Dish Passionate Cuisine is back with a great dish featuring shrimp!

Baked Greek Shrimp

1 lb. of large shrimp, deveined and tails removed

28 oz. can of chopped tomatoes

4 cloves garlic, chopped

3 shallots, chopped

1 tsp cumin

dash of red pepper flakes

salt & pepper

1 tbsp honey

1/4 cup of chopped kalamata olives

2 tbsp. of dried oregano

6 oz. of good quality feta cheese (in water)

cooked orzo to serve

Preheat oven to 400F.

In an ovenproof skillet large enough to serve in, heat olive oil to coat and cook the garlic and shallots on low heat for about 5-7 minutes, until translucent, NOT brown.

Add in the canned tomatoes. Add in the cumin, hot pepper flakes, salt & pepper and honey.

Simmer the tomato sauce about 15 minutes until thick. Add in the olives and fresh oregano.

Remove the sauce from the heat and let come to room temperature before the next step.

Once the sauce has cooled, lay the shrimp on top of the sauce and sprinkle the feta all around.

Bake in a preheated 400F oven for 10 minutes, then run under the broiler (to make the cheese nice and crusty) for 2 minutes.

Carefully remove from oven and spoon over bowls of orzo and garnish with fresh oregano and parsley

Sparkling Mediterranean Spring

3 oz Ketel One

1 3/4 oz Triple Sec

1 3/4 oz Lemon Juice

3 Sprigs of Mint

3 oz Proscecco

Add Vodka, Triple Sec, Lemon Juice and Mint to a cocktail shaker full of ice and muddle. Strain into two glasses and top with proscecco.

Colleen Hatton

Owner / Event Coordinator

Chef Benjamin & Company, LLC

On Site Address: 45 E. University Ave., Champaign, IL 61821

Mailing Address: 606 S. Western Ave. Champaign, IL 61821

c) 217-390-4726

www.dishpassionatecuisine.com