Baby Back Ribs with LongHorn Steakhouse

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Labor Day marks the last unofficial grilling holiday of the summer! LongHorn Steakhouse Grill Master is back with a demo with Baby Back Ribs. By the time Labor Day comes around, many people may be tired of grilling and eating hot dogs or hamburgers.

Baby Back Ribs

Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse’s Executive Chefs

Ingredients

• 2 racks of baby back ribs

• 2 tablespoons of canola oil

• 2 cups of BBQ sauce of your choice

• 2 tablespoons of kosher salt

• 2 tablespoons of cracked pepper

• 1 tablespoon of granulated garlic powder

• 1 tablespoon of granulated onion powder

Directions

• You can find prepared and cut racks of ribs at your local butcher or grocery store. If you have a full rack of ribs, we suggest you cut them in half if you’re cooking in an oven in your home kitchen or on a standard gas grill.

• Season ribs with salt, pepper, granulated onion powder and granulated garlic powder.

• Lay ribs meat-side up on a baking sheet with an elevated edge. Add one cup of water and cover the sheet pan completely in aluminum foil.

• Bake in 325-degree oven for approx. 2 ½ hours or until meat is tender enough to be pulled from the bone.

• Chill the baby back ribs in the refrigerator for about one hour so that the meat doesn’t fall apart.

• Apply canola oil to grill grates and heat to medium-high.

• Place ribs on grill meat-side up.

• Grill for approx. 4 minutes.

• Flip so meat-side is down, and grill for 4 minutes. Apply BBQ sauce to the back of the ribs.

• Flip ribs one more time and baste meat side with BBQ sauce.

• Turn grill off and let ribs rest for 2 minutes, then brush with BBQ sauce before cutting them into 1- and 2-bone pieces.

• Serve with remaining BBQ sauce on the side for dipping.

Recipe serves four.

