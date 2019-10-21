Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Bevier Cafe student, Yue Luo, is here with a recipe for our Autumn Salad served with Warm Maple-Dijon Vinaigrette.

Ingredients

5 ounces romaine chopped lettuce

1/2 oz quinoa

1 oz butternut squash

1/2 oz sliced frozen bacon

1 oz dried cranberries

3 ounces boneless 6oz chicken breast

2 fl ounces Warm Maple Dressing

Butternut Squash Preparation: Steam entire butternut squash to loosen skin. Remove squash from steamer and allow to cool. Chop the squash into small 1″x1″ cubes and spread onto cookie sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper. Bake at 350 for 20-30 minute or until edges are slightly browned. Flip squash half way through baking for even browning.

Allow squash to cool.

Quinoa Preparation: Bring 4 cups of water to a boil, add 2 cups of quinoa. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes or until water is absorbed and quinoa is fluffy. Stir occasionally. Spread the quinoa on a cookie sheet and allow to cool prior to service.



Assembly Instructions:

Fill a one quart container with Romaine lettuce (5oz) or Spring greens (2.5 oz.)

Place lettuce on plate or to-go container

Top with bacon bits, dried cranberries, squash and then sprinkle with quinoa.

Cut chicken into strips and place on top of salad.

Finish with Warm Maple Dressing cup