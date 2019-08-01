“Ask Miss Cherie!” at Lodgic Kids Camp

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Cherie Mondrella, Director of Lodgic Kids Camp and Jennifer Newell, Happiness Manager, Chambanamoms are here with details on Lodgic Kids Camp.

Earlier this summer Lodgic Kids Camp and Chambanamoms teamed up to launch a brand new initiative, “Ask Miss Cherie!” It’s weekly video segment where Kids Camp Director Cherie Mondrella answers reader-submitted questions to all thing family and children.

Through Ask Miss Cherie, local families have the opportunity to hear directly from a national leader in early childhood development, and someone who’s made supporting families her life’s passion. Cherie Mondrella, Kids Camp Director, has over 25 years of experience working with children and families. Creating positive, lasting social and emotional competency is a key component of the Kids Camp curriculum, and Miss Cherie helps provide solutions to parenting challenges by sharing insights readers can use at home. Each time readers submit a question, they are entered to win a free hour of Kids Camp (pending paperwork completion). Up to 3 winners per week.

Lodgic Kids Camp is the ONLY flexible, drop-in child care in our community with extended hours, closing at 9 PM M-TH, and 10 PM Friday and Saturday.

Viewers should join us for LIVE with Miss Cherie at Lodgic on Sept. 28, when we’ll be hosting Momology in our space. More details on our Lodgic Champaign Facebook Events page.