Artisan Cup & Fork Event with The WheelHouse

Saint Joseph, Ill. (WCIA)

Chef Ryan Rogiers with The WheelHouse is back with details on this year’s Artisan Cup & Fork Event.

The Land Connection is also hosting our annual chef competition, The Artisan Cup & Fork on Sept. 21 from 6-9pm at Bluestem Hall. Ryan Rogiers is one of the competing chefs.

Join The Land Connection for The Artisan Cup & Fork 2019, our annual chef competition fundraiser!

5 chefs, 5 breweries, 18 farms!

You are invited to join us for our 4th annual farm-to-table culinary competition and fundraising event, The Artisan Cup & Fork. Six regionally-renowned chefs will team-up with family-run farms to prepare a seasonally inspired signature dish and face off in this local food fight that puts the focus on the amazing products of central Illinois farmers and producers.

The dishes will be judged by a prestigious panel of local figureheads for the Grand Prize, as well as a public vote for the People’s Choice Award. Local brewers will be sampling some of their beers to taste alongside the chef’s creations. Farmers for each team will be there to talk about their farm, their ethos, and their products for all those interested in finding out where their food is coming from.

The award winning C-U Comedy Club comes to St. Joseph, Illinois on Friday Night September 13th at 9:30PM for the debut hour long Stand Up Comedy Show!

The C-U Comedy Club (Champaign-Urbana Comedy) inside Soma in downtown Champaign was Voted “Best Date Night Activity” in C-U by Buzz Magazine, as well as “Best Comedy Venue” for 2016, 2017, and 2018. Now – it’s coming to St. Joseph, Illinois!

Tickets are just $5 for the 60 minute laugh filled show featuring some of the best comics from C-U Comedy. Tickets will be available online at www.cucomedy.com OR in person at The Wheelhouse.

Show Rated: PG-13 to Light R (Adult Content, Some Adult Language) – Meaning nothing too bad, won’t be vulgar or too offensive – but recommended for adults above 18+