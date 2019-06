The Village of Arthur is gearing up for their annual fireworks show! The event will take place at Jurgens Park on Saturday, June 29th. Fireworks start at 9:30 pm and last for roughly 25 minutes.

The event will also feature live music, food vendors, and kid’s activities. A parade downtown will begin at 2:00 pm.

For updates on traffic and parking please follow the Arthur Fireworks Facebook page.