Mosaic art camp beautifies downtown Springfield

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA) — High school students are beautifying downtown Springfield through the creation of five mosaics. The project is part of Springfield Art Association’s week long mosaic art camp.

The idea for the project came to Maldaner’s restaurant owner, Michael Higgins, after the city removed overgrown trees from the front of his restaurant. He reached out to SAA Education Director, Erin Svendsen, and asked if there was anything that could be done to transform the empty tree grates into something more appealing. The two of them collaborated with Springfield public works and the mosaic summer art camp was born.

There are currently three mosaics in front of Maldaner’s restaurant on Sixth Street and two more down the road by Obed & Isaac’s Microbrewery and Eatery.

The mosaic designs include a moon, a flower, a butterfly, as well as other abstract designs.

“I told the kids… this project will be here and it will be kind of a legacy project for them,” Higgins said.

Camper, Lexi Wienhoff, says that for her, the project is about the joy it brings to others: “hopefully we can make people enjoy and appreciate the art that we make.”

