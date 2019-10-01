Archives Bazaar & History Harvest at Urbana Free Library

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re learning about History Harvest and an Archives Bazaar in today’s Page Turners.

Archives Bazaar, which will take place at The Urbana Free Library on Saturday, October 26. Here is more information about the event: http://events.urbanafree.org/event/3124306.

This is our 3rd annual Archives Bazaar, and it is a great event where we gather cultural heritage groups from Champaign County into one space to increase the community’s awareness of all the wonderful institutions we have access to. Each institution will have a table with displays, promotional information, and archivists, curators, or local historians available to answer questions about preservation, genealogy research, or community history. Participating institutions include:

Champaign County Genealogical Society

Champaign County Historical Archives

Champaign County History Museum

History Harvest

Independent Media Center Zine Library and Archives

Kent Tucker, Lincoln Collector

Museum of the Grand Prairie

Rantoul Historical Society

University of Illinois Student Life & Culture Archives

We will have a raffle for an Urbana Free Library tote bag filled with local history books, a family history kit, and other swag from our participating institutions.

University of Illinois students, Jamie Hardt and Tess O’Connell, they are part of a U of I history class that will be conducting a History Harvest that day. The History Harvest is an opportunity to “collect community artifacts and memories about Champaign-Urbana.”

The students will be at the Archives Bazaar from 10 am -12 pm as a pre-History Harvest event, and the Main History Harvest Event will be from 1 pm -5 pm on the 2nd floor of the MTD Terminal in Champaign. People are welcome to bring items to digitize to either event.

A little bit more about the History Harvest concept from their professor:

“A “History Harvest” is an event hosted collaboratively with community stakeholders during which community members are invited to share stories and artifacts that convey their experiences of a particular theme or location. A current History course at the U of I is organizing a History Harvest in Champaign Urbana for October 26. The theme for this History Harvest is inspired by ongoing transformations in the urban landscape of midtown Champaign as well as downtown Champaign and Urbana, and the ways these transformations have affected the homes, work, and daily routines of a variety of C-U communities.

The course builds on a model developed at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, to connect history classrooms to communities and the public that are keepers of stories and archives which can enrich our knowledge about the past. This is the first time a similar course is being taught at the University of Illinois. This first project is part of a larger research project on the role of the college classroom in thinking about and expanding the contents of historical record and access to it. We’re doing that by adding documents from peoples’ own lives, and making those accessible in a digital exhibit.”

