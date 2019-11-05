Ansar Shrine Circus 2019

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)
The Ansar Shrine Circus is coming to town!
Circus is Nov, 8, 9, and 10
Friday 7pm only
Saturday, 11am 3pm 7:30pm
Sunday 12:30pm 4:30pm
Bank of Springfield Center
Shriners International is a fraternity based on fun, fellowship and the Masonic principles of brotherly love, relief and truth with nearly 200 temples (chapters) in several countries and thousands of clubs around the world. For more information, please visit shrinternational.org