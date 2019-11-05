Ansar Shrine Circus 2019

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

The Ansar Shrine Circus is coming to town!

Circus is Nov, 8, 9, and 10

Friday 7pm only

Saturday, 11am 3pm 7:30pm

Sunday 12:30pm 4:30pm

Bank of Springfield Center



Shriners International is a fraternity based on fun, fellowship and the Masonic principles of brotherly love, relief and truth. Ansar was chartered on July 13, 1915.

