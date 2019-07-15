Annie’s Perfectly Protein in CI Kitchen

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

Annie Kirby, founder of Annie’s Perfectly Protein, joins us in the CI Kitchen!

Here’s more from Annie:

So I love working out and I do have a sweet tooth. I am a mother of 2. My kids really like eating what is good for them. I like to make feel good but also eat good even when craving something sweet.

I like to help people anyway I can. Some of my regular customers just like to have sweets in their house with out the guilt. I do have customers that like my cakes any where from Cheesecake to my Carrot cake.

I think it is safe to say that I always have coconut oil and Beverly protein powder on hand. You can freeze my cakes and Protein Fat bombs up to 6 months.

I am local. I am fresh and I am all about my family and community.

I am in the process of getting my wholesale license and looking forward to working with store and shipping.

