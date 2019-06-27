Annabelle Comes Home & Yesterday hit area theaters this weekend

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

A refreshing look at the music of the Beatles and a horror sequel are on area screens this week. Here to share more about Yesterday and Annabelle Comes Home is film critic, Chuck Koplinski.

Annabelle Comes Home (Starts Friday)

Demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson & Vera Farmiga) make the mistake of bringing home a possessed doll that sets its sights on taking control of their daughter Judy (McKenna Grace). Rated R. 106 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV.

Yesterday (Starts Friday)

A struggling musician realizes he’s the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed. Genuinely romantic and moving, this celebration of the Beatles reminds us the power of their music and affords us the opportunity to hear it with fresh ears. A total delight. 3 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV.

Be sure to check out Reel Talk with Chuck and Pam on facebook and their website for all of their movie reviews!