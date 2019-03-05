Angie's List Report: Off Season Home Selling

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) - If you’re planning to sell your home this year, you might want to hurry. One industry source says, it could be easier to sell your home in the winter rather than the spring, summer or fall.

Angie has a few other tips for selling in the winter. She says if you have a fireplace, you should get it swept and have a fire burning during showings. Also, clean the windows and let in as much natural light as possible. That’s especially helpful on overcast days.