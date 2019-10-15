Andy Mo is back on the CI Stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Andy Moreillon is back on the CI Stage!
Here’s more from Andy Mo:
I have a new band called, “The Freakness”.
About
Swamp Rock and Country Soul singer/songwriter that straddles genres with soulful covers of Alternative, Rock & Roll, Country, and Reggae songs.
Just be real and appreciate the power music has… .
“Andy Moreillon has been influenced by Motown, Soul, Early Rock & Roll, Funk, Rock, and Blues and infused his original music into some kind of hybrid music with slapped acoustic guitar and honest vocals, and a stage presence to match.” – Han Solo (Captain of the Millennium Falcon/Smuggler)
I have solo events coming up in the next couple of months:
THE LIQUOR BOX
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19TH
7 TO 10PM
NOT TOO FAR BAR
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26TH
8 TO 9PM
BLACKBIRD
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30TH
9 TO 10PM