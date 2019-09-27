Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Elizabeth Sullard, Branch Manager with All Ways Caring HomeCare, is here with details on how people of all ages can stay safely in their own home as they age.
Here’s more from All Ways Caring HomeCare:
- We are homecare experts.
- We help peoples of all ages stay safely and comfortable in their home but our specialty is aging in place. We help seniors solve the problem of how do they stay in their home and not move to a nursing home when they need extra help.
- We have been here for 30 years and offer all levels of care. We are also the People’s Choice.
- Our 30th anniversary party/rebranding party on October 9th.