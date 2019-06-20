All is True & Toy Story 4 hit area big screens

A highly anticipated sequel and and intriguing look at Shakespeare’s final days are on area screens this week. Here with their review of All is True and Toy Story 4 are film critics, Chuck Koplinski & Pam Powell.

All is True (Starts Friday)

A fictionalized look at the final days in the life of renowned playwright William Shakespeare (Kenneth Branagh). Though scholars of Shakespeare would likely object to the liberties taken here, the conjecture presented here by screenwriter Ben Elton concerning the Bard’s final day is done so with an eye to history and respect towards the author’s life and family. 3 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 101 minutes. ART.

Toy Story 4 (Starts Friday)

When a new toy called “Forky” joins Woody and the gang (Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, etc.), a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. There’s more than a bit of repetition at play here as many plot points touched on here were covered in the three previous films. However, there’s still a great deal of invention here and the movie’s ultimate message is worthwhile and touching. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated G. 100 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, HAR, ONA, SAV.

