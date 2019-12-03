Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite is coming to State Farm Center December 4!

TUNE-IN:

Live two-hour weekly matches of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite air on TNT live from 8-10pm ET each Wednesday.

The highly-anticipated, action-packed matches will take place in different cities across the nation each week on Wednesdays.

Information on announced weekly matches – cities, venues and tickets – can be found here:

https://www.allelitewrestling.com/events

ABOUT:

Wednesday nights are explosive as All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite airs live two-hour weekly matches on TNT at 8 p.m. ET each week. The highly-anticipated, action-packed matches take place in different cities across the nation each week on Wednesdays.

AEW is giving fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years. AEW is about more than wrestling. It’s a movement fueled by fans, offering fun, gripping and authentic athletic matches every week.

Founded by President and CEO Tony Khan, the league is headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. The diverse roster of world-class competitors includes Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, Dustin Rhodes, Jungle Boy, Dr. Britt Baker, MJF and SCU. AEW is poised to bring new innovation, new energy and a new spirit to wrestling.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

All Elite Wrestling Social Media

https://www.instagram.com/allelitewrestling/

https://twitter.com/AEWonTNT

https://www.facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling/