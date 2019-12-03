Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite is coming to State Farm Center December 4!
TUNE-IN:
Live two-hour weekly matches of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite air on TNT live from 8-10pm ET each Wednesday.
The highly-anticipated, action-packed matches will take place in different cities across the nation each week on Wednesdays.
Information on announced weekly matches – cities, venues and tickets – can be found here:
https://www.allelitewrestling.com/events
ABOUT:
Wednesday nights are explosive as All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite airs live two-hour weekly matches on TNT at 8 p.m. ET each week. The highly-anticipated, action-packed matches take place in different cities across the nation each week on Wednesdays.
AEW is giving fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years. AEW is about more than wrestling. It’s a movement fueled by fans, offering fun, gripping and authentic athletic matches every week.
Founded by President and CEO Tony Khan, the league is headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. The diverse roster of world-class competitors includes Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, Dustin Rhodes, Jungle Boy, Dr. Britt Baker, MJF and SCU. AEW is poised to bring new innovation, new energy and a new spirit to wrestling.
SOCIAL MEDIA:
All Elite Wrestling Social Media
https://www.instagram.com/allelitewrestling/
https://twitter.com/AEWonTNT
https://www.facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling/