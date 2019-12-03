3 News Now
Day of Giving to benefit Crisis Nursery is today until 7pm. You can make donation by clicking “HERE”.

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite is coming to State Farm Center December 4!

TUNE-IN:
Live two-hour weekly matches of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite air on TNT live from 8-10pm ET each Wednesday.

The highly-anticipated, action-packed matches will take place in different cities across the nation each week on Wednesdays.

Information on announced weekly matches – cities, venues and tickets – can be found here:
https://www.allelitewrestling.com/events

ABOUT:
Wednesday nights are explosive as All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite airs live two-hour weekly matches on TNT at 8 p.m. ET each week. The highly-anticipated, action-packed matches take place in different cities across the nation each week on Wednesdays.

AEW is giving fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years. AEW is about more than wrestling. It’s a movement fueled by fans, offering fun, gripping and authentic athletic matches every week.

Founded by President and CEO Tony Khan, the league is headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. The diverse roster of world-class competitors includes Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, Dustin Rhodes, Jungle Boy, Dr. Britt Baker, MJF and SCU. AEW is poised to bring new innovation, new energy and a new spirit to wrestling.

SOCIAL MEDIA:
All Elite Wrestling Social Media
https://www.instagram.com/allelitewrestling/
https://twitter.com/AEWonTNT
https://www.facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Don't Miss