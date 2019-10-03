All Elite Wrestling coming to State Farm Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The State Farm Center at University of Illinois Selected to Host AEW’s Nationally Broadcast “DYNAMITE” Show on TNT in December.

ABOUT AEW:

AEW is a new professional wrestling promotion headlined by members of The Elite (Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Matt & Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page) and Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a growing roster of world-class male and female wrestlers who are poised to bring new spirit, freshness and energy to the industry. AEW is broadcasting two-hour weekly shows on TNT Wednesdays starting October 2, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET. The highly anticipated, action-packed matches will take place in different cities across the nation each Wednesday, starting in Washington, D.C., at the famed Capital One Arena.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced that the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois will host its nationally broadcast, live “DYNAMITE” show on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The two-hour, action-packed show will be the first live, nationally broadcast event (other than Fighting Illini men’s and women’s basketball) to originate from the State Farm Center since the building opened in 1963. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m. CT at StateFarmCenter.com/AEW or 866-ILLINI-1.

Tony Khan, President and CEO of AEW and graduate of the University of Illinois, will visit his hometown of Champaign tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 3, with superstars Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes and MJF for special meet-and-greets with fans and media interviews.

