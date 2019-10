Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Donna Walthall, CFO Sunset Funeral Homes, is back with details on the upcoming AgeStrong Conference happening in your community.

When: Oct. 23, 2019 10:00 am to 2:00 pm (we will provide lunch)

Where: Hilton Garden Inn- Champaign, IL

Who: all Champaign County seniors- Seating is limited to the first 200 who RSVP



Cris Healthy Aging Center

217-355-1543

1606 Willow View Rd, Ste 1E

Urbana, Illinois 61802