Afternoon Adventures, Online Shopping Tips, and Chess with Champaign Public Library

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Public Library is sharing a few good “Page Turners.”

Today’s Page Turners:

The Unhoneymooners – Christina Lauren

Not the Girl You Marry – Andie J. Christopher

Get a Life, Chloe Brown – Talia Hibbert

The Bromance Book Club – Lyssa Kay Adams

Upcoming Programs:

Every Thursday afternoon at 3:30 at the Main Library, enjoy fun programs for grade-school age kids as part of our Afternoon Adventures series. Kids can enjoy everything from fun presentations about science and technology to exciting crafts to reading with dogs. Our Douglass Branch also has a weekly kids’ program—it’s at 4 PM on Wednesday afternoons.

Monday, November 25 at 7 PM – Intro to Online Shopping at the Main Library. Learn how to stay secure while shopping online, and how to find great deals and discounts. This is part of our ongoing technology series, which covers everything from painting with iPads to computer basics. A training laptop is provided—register online at the library’s web site, or call the Main Library at 403-2000.

Friday, November 22 at 3:30 PM – Chess tournament at the Douglass Branch Library. Open to all ages with prizes for first, second, and third place. Spots are limited –register online at the library’s web site, or call the Douglass Branch at 403-2090.