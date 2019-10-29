Affordable Care Act Basics offered at Charleston Carnegie Public Library

Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

Charleston Carnegie Public Library has partnered with Clarence Miller Insurance to hold an annual ACA update, where Paul Tomshack of Clarence Miller Insurance provides a brief ACA basics workshop and an open enrollment update, focusing on all of the changes that will take palace with this year’s enrollment.

Affordable Care Act Basics & 2019 Open Enrollment (OEP) Update



Saturday, November 2

10:30am-ACA Basics, 11:00am-2020 OEP Update

Rotary Room

This year’s Open Enrollment Period (OEP) is from November 1 thru December 15, so we’re bringing in local health insurance expert Paul Tomshack of Clarence Miller Insurance to give an informational presentation regarding the Affordable Care Act and this year’s OEP details.

ACA Basics topics will include: Premium Tax Credit, Cost Sharing Reduction, and Qualified Health Plans.

2020 OEP Update topics will include: Overall changes for 2020, information on Short Term Limited Duration Health Plans, and Question & Answer time. Paul has a lot of experience navigating the Marketplace and has reviewed all the individual plans available in our area, so this is a terrific opportunity to take advantage of his expertise. He will be available for questions after the presentation, so come prepared.