Ad Astra & Rambo: Last Blood hit area big screens

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

An ambitious space drama and a tired sequel are on area screens this weekend. Here with the review is film critic, Chuck Koplinski.

Ad Astra

Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones) and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe. Thoughtful and deliberate, this ambitious space epic takes on the themes of father-son relationships, how the sins of past generations must be paid for by their descendants and even the existence of God. It’s not completely successful and employs so questionable narrative techniques before reaching the end. However, this is heady stuff that will stick with you long after the end credits roll and is worthy of further thought and consideration, 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 122 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV. (starts Friday)

Rambo: Last Blood

Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. Simplistic narratively and disturbing in its display of gratuitous and wanton violence, this is a pointless exercise that ends this series (hopefully) on a low, low note. 1 Star (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 89 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV.

