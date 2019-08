Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Dave Cooper and Lisa Castang, also known as Dave n Lisa, our back on our CI Stage.

About:

Dave n Lisa is an acoustic duo like no other. With rich guitar sound from Dave Cooper and great vocal harmonies there is little we can’t do.

SEP 5

Dave n Lisa back to the Vineyard!

5 PM

Alto Vineyards Champaign

SEP 12

Dave n Lisa @ Clark Bar

6 PM

Clark Bar

Champaign

Like them on Facebook HERE.