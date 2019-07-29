Abdominal Workout on the Go with Bunky Slaw

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Fitness instructor with Getufit, Bunky Slaw, is back with tips on staying physically fit at any age as well as a fun abdominal workout you can do on the go.

I’m an expert on anything fitness related. People find it interesting that I’m able to stay physically healthy in my middle 50’s.

I help people with nutrition and exercise along with mental training.

We cover all aspects of fitness, including the mental aspect of fitness. Our competitors only focus on general fitness.

Follow Bunky Slaw on Instagram HERE.http:// http://www.instagram.com/fitguy63

