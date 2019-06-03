Arcola, IL - Housed in the former Raggedy Ann & Andy museum space, the new museum continues to honor the history of the beloved dolls and the story of their creator, Johnny Gruelle, and will offer additional information about rich history of the Arcola, Illinois community.

Arcola is home to a large Amish settlement, a thriving Hispanic population, it boasts a proud sports tradition, and it is home to a beautiful collection of Walldog murals depicting the town’s history. The museum will honor the history of the community and its citizens.

A Walk Through Time Museum features many local pieces from Arcola's past including:

* History on Raggedy Ann and Andy

* Originals by Johnny Gruelle and R.B. Gruelle

* A Local Heroes’ section displaying Vietnam War memorabilia

* Hispanic Display featuring Arcola's rich history

* Arcola Industrial Display

* Arcola Tradition of Excellence in Sports

* Walldog Murals in Arcola display

* History of the Railroad

* Old Arcola Display

* River to Rail Display

* Aikman’s Wildlife Adventure display

There is no cost to visit the museum, but donations are welcome.

