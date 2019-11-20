A Taste of Fall with Chef DT from Fat City Bar & Grill

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Chef DT from Fat City Bar and Grill joins us in the ciKitchen with a fall-themed menu…including turkey and red velvet cake. However, over at the restaurant, Dartaevion Baity (DT) specializes in:

  • Meal planning and preparation
  • Food ordering and purchasing
  • Preparing meals for large crowds and at a fast pace. I do desserts for people
  • People find it very interesting to watch me cook the love the smooth swag and appearance of the food when it’s done.

DT has a very eclectic style of cooking and is able to please a lot of people with the different types of food he creates.

At Fat City, DT has an open kitchen so it’s like watching a cooking show but it’s your food orders that you get to watch come to life. Much different then your typical restaurant.

