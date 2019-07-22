A taste of C-U in the Prairibbean with The Boat Drunks

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

The Boat Drunks are back with a performance on the CI Stage before heading up C-U in the Prairibbean to benefit DSC.

The Boat Drunks:

From Champaign, Illinois and now in their nineteenth year as a group, The Boat Drunks have opened for Jimmy Buffett, The Beach Boys and Little Feat, and have performed with nearly every member of Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band. Their set includes many of your favorite Buffett hits, original music from their five studio albums and other covers from The Beatles, Billy Preston, Little Feat, Johnny Cash and many more. The Boat Drunks perform at many Parrothead venues across the country and receive regular airplay on Buffett’s Radio Margaritaville, Sirius/XM Channel 24.

DSC C-U in the Prairibbean

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3RD, DOWNTOWN CHAMPAIGN.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

5:00 Gates open

5:10 Welcome, announcements; introduce Jake and Jackson Tatar

5:15- 6:15 Jake and Jackson’s set

6:15- 6:30 Announcements: Silent auction, cash raffle, food, etc. Introduce The Tons O’ Fun Band

6:30- 7:45 The Tons O’ Fun Band set

7:45- 8:10 Announcements: silent auction cutoff time (9:00) & cash raffle drawing time (9:40); DSC and Individuals Served speak

8:15 Introduce The Boat Drunks; first set begins

9:00 Auction tent closed

9:30 End of first set

9:30 Silent auction tent re-opens for winners

9:40 Drawing/announce cash raffle winners

9:45 The Boat Drunks final set begins

11:00 Event Concludes