A New Season of Market IN the Square

Urbana, IL - This Saturday, November 3rd the Urbana Farmer's Market heads inside! The market will be held in Lincoln Square Mall every Saturday until May.



This Saturday's products/vendors - All of your favorite outdoor vendors will be there, plus some exciting new ones! There will be a wide variety of produce, meat, crafts, You will find pottery, a variety of vegetables such as mushrooms, potatoes, brussels sprouts and more, Jewelry, flowers, jerky, soap, oils, and sweet treats such as cakes, and breads, and fresh coffee at the market this Saturday.

Urbana Business Association, Mix 94.5, Lincoln Square, and the City of Urbana as partners of this event. The market runs each Saturday November - April from 8:00AM-1:00PM.

Rain, snow, or shine because it's all right there inside Lincoln Square.

Please visit urbanabusiness.com for a complete schedule and to see an interactive vendor map who will be there each week.

