A Fresh Look at Syd & Sadie’s Boutique

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Syd & Sadie’s Boutique is here with some great fall transition pieces for your wardrobe!

Here’s more from Syd & Sadie’s Boutique:

We are a mother/daughter owned boutique that specializes in women of all ages and shapes. We will have some toddler things to match mommy. We will carry ages 20-60. Sizes ranging from XS- XXXL. We want everyone that comes into our store feel great about themselves when they walk out of our door.

Our goal is to make people feel good, we hope people come in our store and leave with a good attitude. We are a small community and we love to support local businesses. Our most frequently asked question is if my mom and I are sisters (we aren’t LOL).

We want people to feel good about what they buy, we want them to come into the store and let us help them. We will accept returns within a 14 day time period and most places don’t allow that. We are mother daughter owned, that is new to the area. It is also new that we have a new store front. We have taken an old rusty building and made it into something very cool for the community.

Grand opening September 14th during Gibson City’s Harvest Fest! Soft opening in August.

Follow Syd & Sadie’s Boutique on Instagram and Facebook.

102 N Sangamon Ave

Gibson City, IL 60936