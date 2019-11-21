“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and “The Irishman” Hit Area Big Screens

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Two of the best films of the year are on area screens this week. Here to review A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and The Irishman are film critics, Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks) and journalist Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys). Modestly executed, the film’s simple and powerful message is strongly delivered and timely. Hanks gives one of the best performances of his career as he disappears into Rogers, giving a heartfelt, sincere turn that buoys the film. 3 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG. 108 minutes. AMC-C, SAV. (Starts Friday)

The Irishman

Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic starts Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran, a World War II vet whose friendship with Russel Bufalino (Joe Pesci) eventually leads him to a life in organized crime and ultimately a friendship with Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). This is storytelling on a grand scale that covers over three decades and delves into the issues of divided loyalties, familial responsibilities and personal compromise. Old school film making at its finest, this features some of the best works from the respective careers of the three principals while Scorsese’s sure-hand ushers what could have been an ungainly story to a satisfying conclusion. One of the year’s best. 4 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 209 minutes. (Starts Friday)

The Irishman will be playing at The Avon Theater on Friday and Saturday at 7pm. It is the only theater in the area showing the film.