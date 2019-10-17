90’s Daughter Celebrating 10th Anniversary

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A favorite local band is celebrating 10 years of playing great music in central Illinois!

Happy Anniversary to 90’s Daughter!

Join them in celebrating on October 18.

90’s Daughter – voted “Best Cover Band” six years in-a-row is celebrating a decade of making people dance!

Their first show was Friday, Rocktober 30th at Mike-N-Molly’s in Champaign. Soon after, 90’s Daughter guitarist Tom Grassman bought Boomerangs Bar & Grill, and the band has been a mainstay since. This show will see past members joining them on stage, The Brass Junkies horn section, and their “musical family” from the past decade joining in this epic night of entertainment…

Doors at 8pm, show at 9pm, $10 cover

More parking next door at Family Dollar – do not park in the grass or you may be towed

Join the 90’s D email list at www.90sdaughter.com

Brought to you by Boomerangs and Portal Entertainment Group

boomerangsbarandgrill.com

facebook.com/portalentertainmentgroup/