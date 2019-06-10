90-year-old practicing pediatrician reflects on decades of experience

Kathleen M. Buetow, MD, DrPH, is a 90-year-old pediatrician still practicing at Carle Urbana on Windsor. Dr. Buetow has seen countless patients over the years including three generations of the Frazier family. CiLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, sat down with the Fraziers and Dr. Buetow to reflect on the wisdom and impact created by six decades worth of experience in pediatrics.
