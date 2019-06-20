Taylor Harvey, 2019 Piatt County Trail Blazers Rodeo Queen, is here with details on this year’s 65th Annual Piatt County Trail Blazer Rodeo.

It is an IPRA sanctioned professional rodeo that starts Thursday (6/20) at 7pm and runs thru Saturday. The gates open at 5pm each night. Performances include Tie Down Roping, Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Barrel Racing, and Bull Riding.

This rodeo is fun for the family and all ages. There are vendors selling food, trinkets, western attire and so much more. There is a parade on Saturday morning that goes up around the square in Monticello. We will be serving free Biscuits and Gravy at the parade.



After the parade, you can visit Rick Ridings Ford for Kids and Clowns. There are games, the clowns, the queens and a free hot dog lunch for all who attend.