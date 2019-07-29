6 Ways to Pay for Long-Term Care Insurance

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:

No one likes to think about needing long-term care insurance, much less deciding how to pay for it. But it’s critical to consider, and Zach Gray from Wall Street Financial Group says there are six options:

  1. First, check if a long-term care insurance policy is available. …
  2. Add a rider to an existing life insurance policy. …
  3. Open a health savings account. …
  4. If eligible, take advantage of veteran benefits. …
  5. Use personal savings. …
  6. Medicaid.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow Us on Social Media

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER