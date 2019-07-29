6 Ways to Pay for Long-Term Care Insurance

No one likes to think about needing long-term care insurance, much less deciding how to pay for it. But it’s critical to consider, and Zach Gray from Wall Street Financial Group says there are six options:
- First, check if a long-term care insurance policy is available. …
- Add a rider to an existing life insurance policy. …
- Open a health savings account. …
- If eligible, take advantage of veteran benefits. …
- Use personal savings. …
- Medicaid.
ciLiving on Facebook
ciLiving on Twitter
ciLiving on Instagram
ciLiving on Pinterest