We let the family decide what their emergency is – we don’t decide for them! Because what may be an emergency to one person differs from that of another.

Crisis Nursery creates an “Island of Safety” dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect by providing 24-hour emergency care for children and support to strengthen families in crisis.

Crisis Nursery is the only emergency-based child care facility in Champaign County that is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for the entire community to access with no fees or income eligibility.

Our 5th annual Zach McNabney Golf outing is on Friday, September 27th at Stone Creek Golf Course. We would like to invite businesses/individuals to sponsor a hole at the outing, as well as register to play on a team!