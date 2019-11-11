1  of  3
Closings
Cissna Park Legion Auxilary meeting cancelled Piatt Co. American Legion Veterans Day event (Monticello) is cancelled Prairie Central CUSD #8

52nd Annual Turkey Trot with Urbana Park District

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

What better way to start your Thanksgiving Holiday than to participate in a 1-mile fun run that can also help kids in Urbana? Joining us from Urbana Park District are Elsie Hedgspeth and Ashley Dennis to talk about the 52nd Annual Turkey Trot held on Thanksgiving Morning.

Turkey Trot

·         November 28, 2019 – Thanksgiving morning

·         The Lake House at Crystal Lake Park, Urbana

·         Check-in begins at 8 a.m.

·         Race starts at 9 a.m.

·         Free 1-mile fun run

People do have a chance to donate.

·         No cost to run

·         Donations accepted to Urbana Park District Youth Scholarship Fund

·         Donations help offer reduced-cost camps for kids

Race Swag

*         Participants can purchase a shirt

*         First 800 racers across the line get a ribbon

*         Raffle prize drawing at the end of the race

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Don't Miss

Upcoming Special Broadcasts

More Upcoming Special Broadcasts

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER