52nd Annual Turkey Trot with Urbana Park District

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

What better way to start your Thanksgiving Holiday than to participate in a 1-mile fun run that can also help kids in Urbana? Joining us from Urbana Park District are Elsie Hedgspeth and Ashley Dennis to talk about the 52nd Annual Turkey Trot held on Thanksgiving Morning.

Turkey Trot

· November 28, 2019 – Thanksgiving morning

· The Lake House at Crystal Lake Park, Urbana

· Check-in begins at 8 a.m.

· Race starts at 9 a.m.

· Free 1-mile fun run

People do have a chance to donate.

· No cost to run

· Donations accepted to Urbana Park District Youth Scholarship Fund

· Donations help offer reduced-cost camps for kids

Race Swag

* Participants can purchase a shirt

* First 800 racers across the line get a ribbon

* Raffle prize drawing at the end of the race