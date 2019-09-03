49th Annual Broomcorn Festival

Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

The Broomcorn Capital of the World is the place to be this weekend!

Arcola celebrates its heritage as the “Broomcorn Capital of the World” with the renowned annual Broomcorn Festival. Visitors can see broom making, broom activities, arts and crafts vendors, free entertainment, great food, and a gigantic parade with our local, famous Lawn Rangers!

Additionally, visitors can participate in the Arcola Broomcorn 5K and 10K races.



The event, held the weekend after Labor Day, honors Arcola’s position in the late nineteenth century as a center of broomcorn production. The Broomcorn Festival will be held from September 6th, 7th & 8th, 2019.

Country artist Tyler Rich in concert Sept. 8th at 2pm