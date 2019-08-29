Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

47th Annual Arthur Amish Country Cheese Festival

For Labor Day weekend festival we will once again welcome friends and family with many of the great standard attractions you come to the Cheese Festival to experience: great food, innovative crafts, lots of FREE games to participate in individually or with the family, car and motorcycle shows and a 5k/10k race, and of course lots of cheese. There will also be several new events that you don’t want to miss.

Some of the new attractions this year are; New inflatables (including bumper cars) for the young at heart.

Embarass A.B.A.T.E. Bike Show on Sunday starting at noon

15+ new vendors, both food and crafts

Returning this year is live musical entertainment every day in the Gazebo Parking Lot.

Free Family attractions to participate in are:20th Annual Cheese Eating Contest (Sat.)

20th Annual International Cheese Curling Championship (Sat.)

Cheese Carving Contest (Sun.)

Kiddie Tractor Pull (Sun.)

8th Annual World Championship Cheese Curd Spitting Contest (Mon.)

Free Cheese Giveaways every day

Love some friendly competition? why not try: Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show (Mon.)

Embarras A.B.A.T.E. Bike Show (Sun.)

Rat Race 5k/10k Race-1-mile Fun Run- 5k Recreational Walk Cheese Chaser Kid Run

Bench Press Competition

“Amish Strong” Strongman Competition

There’s even so much more going on every day, so be sure to check out the website!