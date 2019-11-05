37th Annual Juried Art Fair with Craft League of Champaign-Ubana

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Craft League of Champaign-Urbana is presenting their 37th annual art fair!

An Art Fair featuring the work of 39 artists exhibiting new, original works in ceramics, jewelry, fiber, batik, photography, glass, woodworking, drawing, painting, printmaking, basketry, bookbinding, leather and mixed media will be held Saturday and Sunday, November 9 and 10 at new location of Savoy Recreation Center, 402 W Graham Dr, Savoy, Illinois 61874.

The Craft League of Champaign-Urbana will present its 37th Annual Juried Art Fair, one of the fall’s most anticipated events. Admission is free.

Numerous artists, local and from afar, in more than a dozen art disciplines applied for the juried show. Exhibitors and attendees come from as far as 100 miles away, and attendance continues to increase every year.

The Craft League of Champaign-Urbana was founded in 1982 to promote awareness of fine art in the Champaign-Urbana area. The art fair has been an annual event of the CLCU for 30 years. In the first years, it was held in empty storefronts and church basements; it has been at the Civic Center in Urbana since 1986-2018. This will be the first year at the Savoy Recreation Center, 402 W Graham Dr, Savoy

“We are very excited about the mix of work we have this fall. The art fair is a great opportunity to support the arts and to buy locally,” said artist Beverly Fagan, speaking for the Craft League.

The Savoy Recreation Center is located at 402 W Graham Dr, Savoy. Hours will be 10 a.m., to 5 p.m., on Saturday and 10 a.m., to 4 p.m., on Sunday. Admission is free.