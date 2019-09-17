36th Annual Special Olympics Family Festival

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

If you are looking for an opportunity to give back in the community, inclusion, volunteerism and friendship, Special Olympics Family Festival is the place to be on Saturday, Sept. 21

The 2019 Special Olympics Family Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, on the grounds of Lake Land College in Mattoon from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. More than 600 Special Olympics Athletes and 1,200 volunteers will come to the festival for a day of games, activities, fun and friendship!

The day begins with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m., followed by a parade and performances in addition to many non-competitive games and activities. Throughout the day our activities and games will be going including a performance by crowd favorite Elvis Himselvis at 1 p.m.

Athletes from many central Illinois counties come to SOFF for this day of non-competitive fun and games. At the start of the day they are paired one-on-one with a Friend-For-A-Day who escorts them around the tent city of games and activities. This is a unique experience that would

This event is one-of-a-kind and held right here in central Illinois. This year marks our 36th annual SOFF and our theme is: Salute to SOFF!

We invite you to be a part of it and share your experience with others. Representatives are available throughout the day for interviews. Athletes are also available for interviews. Please contact Sarah Greider at 217.254.9955 if you are interested in covering this event or email sarah.greider@consolidated.com.

Who can volunteer for SOFF?

Our volunteers need to be 15 or older to be a general volunteer and 16 or older to be a Friend-For-A-Day.

Everything is free at SOFF. All volunteers will receive lunch and a free event t-shirt.

SOFF is the largest event of its kind in the country…right here in Coles County, Illinois!

Special Olympics Family Festival

Sept. 21, 2019

Sign up at: www.consolidated.com/soff