24th Annual JLCU Festival of Trees

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Junior League of Champaign-Urbana is hosting their 24th Annual Festival of Trees this weekend. It all kicks off Friday night with our Family Winter Ball where all family members are welcome to enjoy dancing, appetizers and a private viewing of the trees and wreaths. Saturday morning is our Santa brunch followed by Festival of Trees public viewing hours from 11-5pm where over 80 tree and wreaths are on display. Raffle tickets can be purchased to win the items. Our Community Impact Gala is Saturday night where we will be celebrating 15 individuals and 5 organizations making an impact in our community. Festival of Trees public viewing hours are also on Sunday from 10-3pm. Tickets for all our events are available at the door or online at juniorleaguecu.org







Our Festival of Trees event has great ideas on how to decorate your trees for the holidays. We would be happy to talk about our favorite ways to make the holiday decorating special.







The Junior League of Champaign-Urbana is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. We are committed to encouraging health and wellness in children and teens and support this through our Kids in the Kitchen program. We are committed to helping pre-school aged children be prepared for Kindergarten through our Bright Starts program. We are always looking at how we can help our community and through our programs help develop leadership and volunteerism with our members.

Through research and partnerships, we identify specific needs our community is facing and develop projects to answer those needs. Our current area of focus is ensuring that every child has the basic preparation to start and succeed in school. Our Junior League Bright Starts program answers the need of families who are currently on the waitlist for formal preschool by offering an alternative in the evening for their pre-school age children.

Junior League of Champaign-Urbana is tackling the issues facing children and families in our community for measurable change.

Diversity and Inclusion

The Junior League of Champaign-Urbana welcomes all who identify as women that value our Mission. We are committed to fostering and supporting inclusive environments of diverse individuals, organizations, and communities.

Our Junior League has hosted Festival of Trees for 24 years, which is our main fundraiser and enables us to provide Community Assistance Fund Grants for local non-profits and Scholarships to high school students. The money raised also goes to our community partner for this year, SisteringCU, as well as, helps with our community projects: Kids in the Kitchen at the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club and Bright Starts Kindergarten Readiness program. This is our second year for the Community Impact Awards Gala and we appreciate the enthusiasm from the community to celebrate wonderful individuals and organizations helping make our community a great place to live.