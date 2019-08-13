Breaking News
Crops damaged by storms

2019 BioBlitz with Urbana Park District

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Anita Purves Nature Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Part of the celebration includes a science expedition next month. They’re inviting you to join this event in your community. Judy Miller, Environmental Program Manager, is here with details on the 2019 BioBlitz.

Question 1: First of all, what is a BioBlitz?
• Takes place in Busey Woods
• From Noon on September 27 to Noon September 28
• Scientists catalogue all species in Busey Woods in a 24-hour period

Question 2: What can people do to participate in the BioBlitz?
• Combination contest, festival, educational event, scientific endeavor
• People can help observe scientists in action, interact with them and participate in other activities
• Free for all ages (15 and under must be with adult)

Question 3: Have you had a BioBlitz before?
• Yes, in 2005
• 800 people participated that year
• Recorded over 1,200 species in Busey Woods
• Goal is to add to the list this year and compare to the 2005 list

Question 4: What do people need to do to participate?
• All hikes and presentations are free
• Please pre-register so we know you are coming
• Call (217) 384-4062 to pre-register

