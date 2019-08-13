2019 BioBlitz with Urbana Park District

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)
The Anita Purves Nature Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Part of the celebration includes a science expedition next month. They’re inviting you to join this event in your community. Judy Miller, Environmental Program Manager, is here with details on the 2019 BioBlitz.
Question 1: First of all, what is a BioBlitz?
• Takes place in Busey Woods
• From Noon on September 27 to Noon September 28
• Scientists catalogue all species in Busey Woods in a 24-hour period
Question 2: What can people do to participate in the BioBlitz?
• Combination contest, festival, educational event, scientific endeavor
• People can help observe scientists in action, interact with them and participate in other activities
• Free for all ages (15 and under must be with adult)
Question 3: Have you had a BioBlitz before?
• Yes, in 2005
• 800 people participated that year
• Recorded over 1,200 species in Busey Woods
• Goal is to add to the list this year and compare to the 2005 list
Question 4: What do people need to do to participate?
• All hikes and presentations are free
• Please pre-register so we know you are coming
• Call (217) 384-4062 to pre-register
Can follow us at UrbanaParks.org, on Facebook, @urbanaparks on Twitter and Instagram
ciLiving on Facebook
ciLiving on Twitter
ciLiving on Instagram
ciLiving on Pinterest