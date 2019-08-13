2019 BioBlitz with Urbana Park District

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Anita Purves Nature Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Part of the celebration includes a science expedition next month. They’re inviting you to join this event in your community. Judy Miller, Environmental Program Manager, is here with details on the 2019 BioBlitz.

Question 1: First of all, what is a BioBlitz?

• Takes place in Busey Woods

• From Noon on September 27 to Noon September 28

• Scientists catalogue all species in Busey Woods in a 24-hour period

Question 2: What can people do to participate in the BioBlitz?

• Combination contest, festival, educational event, scientific endeavor

• People can help observe scientists in action, interact with them and participate in other activities

• Free for all ages (15 and under must be with adult)

Question 3: Have you had a BioBlitz before?

• Yes, in 2005

• 800 people participated that year

• Recorded over 1,200 species in Busey Woods

• Goal is to add to the list this year and compare to the 2005 list

Question 4: What do people need to do to participate?

• All hikes and presentations are free

• Please pre-register so we know you are coming

• Call (217) 384-4062 to pre-register

Can follow us at UrbanaParks.org, on Facebook, @urbanaparks on Twitter and Instagram