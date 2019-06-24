1950s drive-in serves burgers and nostalgia to Tilton community

If you’re looking for a great cheeseburger at a classic American joint then look no further than Mike’s Grill in Tilton! The restaurant features drive-in style service, burgers, shakes, and plenty of homemade family recipes including chili and potato salad.

Oren Cunningham and his father established the restaurant in 1958 and it has since lived on through five generations of Cunningham’s family members.

Today, Cunningham’s grandson, Eric Sherer, owns and operates the drive-in.

“I’ve been here 29 years so this has been my life,” Sherer said.

Mike’s Grill also runs the ice cream joint next door, Mike’s Chill.

If you’d like to swing by for some burgers and fries you can visit the location at 2006 Georgetown Rd in Tilton, Illinois or visit their Facebook page to learn more.