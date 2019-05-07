14th Annual Artisan Fair in Downtown Effingham

Effingham, IL - (WCIA) - The Vision 2020 Art, Culture and Leisure committee is planning the 14th annual Effingham Artisan Fair for May 3 - 4 in downtown.

Friday:

Artisan selling their art at 5:00pm

Wine/Beer/Bourbon Tasting at 5:00pm - Music throughout the night in the Tasting Area.

The Community Support Systems (CSS) will be holding their Annual Art Auction Friday night at 6:30pm . There are CSS clients that have been working on their masterpieces for you bid on. 100% of the proceeds are used to fund the Art Program at CSS.

The fair will open at 10:00 am on Saturday morning with our artisans ready to sell their wares. There will be live music all day and food available for purchase. The family can also participate in the Kids Korner for free, where children will be able to enjoy "make and take crafts." Wine/Beer and Bourbon tasting will continue from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday.

The Effingham Artisan Fair was brought to the town by the Vision 2020 Art, Culture and Leisure committee.

The First fair was held in 2005 with about 25 Artisans. Within 3 years, many more activities were added to the fair: Arts and Hearts, CSS Art Auction, 5K Runs, Kids Corner, Wine/Beer tasting, food fair and more Artisans.

