1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:

Urbana, IL (WCIA) There’s nothing better than reading to your child at an early age. Not only is a great way to bond with your child but it encourages them to read as they get older. Here to share a few page turners Urbana Free Library adult and youth services librarian Esther Yi.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.

The program encourages literacy and language learning at a young age and helps foster a lifelong love of reading. It was started by the nonprofit 1000 Books Foundation who lets libraries and other institutions like The Urbana Free Library sign up to host a 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge.

This program encourages caregivers of children 0-5 to read 1,000 books to them by time they reach kindergarten. If you read one book a day, you can reach the goal in less than three years. If you read three books a day, it takes one year. It doesn’t have to be 1,000 different books either. Reading a child’s favorite book over and over counts because multiple readings help familiarize a child with story structure and you know they’ll enjoy the story.

Here is a link to the program information https://urbanafreelibrary.org/children/reading-programs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER