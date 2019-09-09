Urbana, IL (WCIA) There’s nothing better than reading to your child at an early age. Not only is a great way to bond with your child but it encourages them to read as they get older. Here to share a few page turners Urbana Free Library adult and youth services librarian Esther Yi.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.

The program encourages literacy and language learning at a young age and helps foster a lifelong love of reading. It was started by the nonprofit 1000 Books Foundation who lets libraries and other institutions like The Urbana Free Library sign up to host a 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge.

This program encourages caregivers of children 0-5 to read 1,000 books to them by time they reach kindergarten. If you read one book a day, you can reach the goal in less than three years. If you read three books a day, it takes one year. It doesn’t have to be 1,000 different books either. Reading a child’s favorite book over and over counts because multiple readings help familiarize a child with story structure and you know they’ll enjoy the story.

Here is a link to the program information https://urbanafreelibrary.org/children/reading-programs