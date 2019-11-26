1,000 Books Before Kindergarten with Effingham Public Library

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Launches Monday, November 11.

Studies show that reading with your child provides great opportunities for bonding and learning. Reading together is fun and gives children the early literacy skills they need. Reading to your child in an interactive style can also raise IQ by 6 points! That’s why we’re introducing 1,000 Books Before kindergarten.

Log the name of the book and the date you read it online on our Beanstack website or on the log provided by the library. Don’t forget to include books read by caregivers, teachers, and siblings!

Along the way your child can earn fun stickers. When they make it to 1,000 books we have a very special book for them to collect. We’ll also invite them to a special Back to School event at the Library to celebrate their success.

It’s that easy!

Who can participate in this program?

Any child from birth until he or she enters kindergarten can participate in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.

How long will the program take?

The program will take any where from a few months to a few years. The program is self‐paced and will depend on how often you read together.

How many of my children can participate?

All of them (provided they have not yet started kindergarten). Make it even more fun and read as a family!

You can track your family’s reading online through the Beanstack website

https://effinghamlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365

or download the app onto your phone or tablet or download the app onto your phone or tablet.