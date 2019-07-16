100-year-old renovated barn for sale in Urbana

Urbana, IL (WCIA)– This century old renovated barn house is for sale and it could be your next home! Located in Urbana, the 3 bed-one-bath home is just over 2,100 square feet and features a spacious living room, large windows, soaring ceilings, and second floor lofts. A stand-alone shower upstairs serves a companion to the first-floor retro bathtub.

The backyard also boasts a pool, garden, and over-sized deck. Interested? Click HERE to view the listing.

