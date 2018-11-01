"Free Solo" & "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" hit area big screens

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) - A Disney fantasy and a gripping documentary start on area screens this week.

Here to get us up to speed are film critics, Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell.

Free Solo

This documentary follows Alex Honnold as he becomes the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000ft high El Capitan Wall. With no ropes or safety gear, he completed arguably the greatest feat in rock climbing history. Compelling from the start, this is a character study of a man driven beyond reason to achieve perfection during an endeavor that ensures death if one mistake is made. Stunning photography and a fascinating subject at its center makes for compelling viewing. 3 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 100 minutes. AMC-C



The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (Starts Friday)

A young girl (Mackenzie Foy) is transported into a magical world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice. Rated PG. 99 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, ONA, SAV.

